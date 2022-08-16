LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputies asking for help locating 15-year-old girl

Simayah Branch was last seen on August 3 in Forestdale.
Simayah Branch was last seen on August 3 in Forestdale.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Simayah Branch is 15-years-old. She was last seen in Forestdale on August 3 around 4:30 p.m. Branch was last seen wearing a black top and black shorts.

fmovies
how to add google maps to website

Anyone with any information on her location is asked to call 205-325-1450 option 2.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
DPD at the World Games
‘Our revenues left us with a $14 million deficit’: The World Games 2022 leaders confirm deficit
File photo of police tape.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted, with the victim of the robbery...
Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

Latest News

New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookie
New Girl Scout cookie: Raspberry Rally
BJCTA awarded $14M grant from Biden administration’s infrastructure law
ADPH releases updated COVID-19 guidance for schools
55 Water in NYC
55 Water: A big part of Alabama overlooking NYC