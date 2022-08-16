Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputies asking for help locating 15-year-old girl

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing teenager.

Simayah Branch is 15-years-old. She was last seen in Forestdale on August 3 around 4:30 p.m. Branch was last seen wearing a black top and black shorts.

Anyone with any information on her location is asked to call 205-325-1450 option 2.

If you have any information on Simayah's whereabouts, please call 205-325-1450, option 2. pic.twitter.com/g0BOZt7y8n — Jeff Co Sheriff (@JeffCoSheriff) August 16, 2022

