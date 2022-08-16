LawCall
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

By Myracle Evans
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges.

According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February.

Dollard was taken into custody last weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department.

TDOC said, Brown swallowed a balloon pellet containing half an ounce of methamphetamine. He died later at a local hospital from an overdose.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” said David Imhof, director of TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Dollard is being held in the Hickman County jail on charges of second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Brown was serving an 11-year sentence on drug related charges.

His sentence was set to expire in 2029.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

