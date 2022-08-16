LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Jefferson County’s HVIP is hiring

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program designed to support victims and families of gun violence in Jefferson County is now hiring.

Jefferson County’s health leaders are hoping to get the Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program, or HVIP, up and running before the end of the year, but they need to hire some essential staff first.

The Jefferson County Department of Health has been working for years to adopt a Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program.

There’s money to run the program, but it still needs staff.

“A full-time social worker, licensed. There will be three violence intervention specialists. Those are the ones who will interact directly with the patients after they’ve been victims of violence in the hospital, and then follow them for several months after that, and then there’s a supervisor for those three,” said Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson.

The health department, UAB’s Trauma Center, and the Offender Alumni Association are interviewing candidates now.

“We hope to have everyone hired in September, and start doing the training in October, and get the program going after that,” Dr. Wilson explained.

Dr. Wilson said gun violence is a major health concern adding this program is a step toward breaking the cycle of violence in Jefferson County.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see almost everyday somebody getting killed. Most of these are young people and you can just image the impact it would have on their families and on the communities that they live in. It’s a desperate feeling that we need to do something,” Dr. Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson says the HVIP is a small drop in a huge bucket of gun violence in Jefferson County, but he hopes it will have far-reaching ripples over time.

For more information on how you can apply for these positions contact the Offender Alumni Association at (205) 916-0123 or email the Executive Director for OAA, Deborah Daniels, at ddaniels@offenderalumni.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
DPD at the World Games
‘Our revenues left us with a $14 million deficit’: The World Games 2022 leaders confirm deficit
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
File photo of police tape.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

Latest News

Borden Dairy Dothan
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
Dr. Klaplow anticipates seeing more impulsive behavior from kids this year, some of which can...
Two years of hybrid learning could cause increase in bullying this school year
USPS graphic.
USPS now hiring staff for holiday season
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: 2 charged after Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park