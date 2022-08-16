Jefferson County Commission incentivizing businesses to come to central Alabama to battle declining population levels

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may see more families moving to Jefferson County in the years ahead. That’s because the Jefferson County Commission is working to bring businesses and jobs to the county. All in an effort to grow the community’s population and bottom line.

They are utilizing incentive programs and investing in companies both locally and abroad. The idea is their investments will allow businesses already here to grow larger and ones from abroad to relocate here.

Both would create more jobs here, causing families to move to Birmingham and impact our economy year in and year out.

A few of the companies the commission have already invested in to encourage population growth include Kratos, Pack Health and Southern Research institute.

Commission Economic Development Chair Steve Ammons stresses it is not just about providing incentives for companies to come, but getting talented and smart people to call Jefferson County home.

“Programs and incentives are absolutely vital to being able to draw anybody here, to Jefferson County or the state of Alabama. If we are not offering them, they are going somewhere else. They are going to another state, another part of our state. We have to make sure we are constantly a player,” said Commissioner Ammons.

Jefferson County is now second in the state in capital investment and number one in job creation according to the Alabama Department of Commerce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.