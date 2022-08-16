LawCall
JeffCo Commission helping to fund security cameras in Bessemer

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Bessemer now has new funds to purchase security cameras for the city.

Jefferson County Commissioner Shelia Tyson announced the presentation of a $100,000 check for cameras that will be monitored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office and the Bessemer Police Department at the Metro Area Crime Center.

“My office has been working with Sheriff Mark Pettway, Bessemer Police Chief Mike Roper as well as the Mayor and City Council to provide this much needed resource for the city.”

No word yet on where those cameras will be posted or how soon.

