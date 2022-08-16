Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham.

These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the organization’s Mutual Aid Committee to keep citizens safe.

“This service is completely free, everybody can come in, and we attempt to replace or repair the brake light bulb and brake light cover ‚we certainly can’t fix everyone’s. Sometimes if we try to replace a bulb we figure out there’s a wiring issue, and that’s beyond our expertise, and we recommend taking that to a mechanic, but we certainly try with everyone who has a break light out,” said Jason Kobielus with Birmingham DSA

More information about the event can be found here.

