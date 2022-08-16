LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Free brake light repair clinic in Birmingham

Free brake light repair clinic
Free brake light repair clinic(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham DSA and Birmingham AfroSOC are volunteering to repair your brake lights for free. They are hosting their next Brake Light Clinic on Friday, Aug. 19 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Birmingham.

These Brake Light Clinics are organized by the organization’s Mutual Aid Committee to keep citizens safe.

“This service is completely free, everybody can come in, and we attempt to replace or repair the brake light bulb and brake light cover ‚we certainly can’t fix everyone’s. Sometimes if we try to replace a bulb we figure out there’s a wiring issue, and that’s beyond our expertise, and we recommend taking that to a mechanic, but we certainly try with everyone who has a break light out,” said Jason Kobielus with Birmingham DSA

More information about the event can be found here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted, with the victim of the robbery...
Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the...
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

Latest News

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd discusses ruling.
Trial underway for Jefferson Co. judge accused of disobeying court order, misleading colleagues
World Games facing $14 million deficit
World Games facing $14 million deficit
Patrick Ernst
Green Bay Police identify homicide victim, suspect being held in Alabama
Camya Shamir Toby, missing since Aug. 13
Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and endangered 18-year-old