First Alert for patchy AM fog; Mostly dry conditions Tuesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We had some nasty storms move through the area yesterday that damaged roofs, knocked several trees over, and even produced lightning strikes that resulted in house fires. Thankfully we won’t have to worry about that kind of weather today. We are starting the day out dry with a few clouds around. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a weak cold front stalled across our area. Areas to the north are experiencing slightly drier air while spots south of the front remain slightly warmer and muggier. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We are seeing mid to upper 60s in parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties. A dense fog advisory has been issued for areas along and east of I-65 including Jefferson, Blount, Shelby, Chilton, Coosa, St. Clair, Etowah, Cherokee, Calhoun, and Clay counties. The advisory expires at 9 AM. We are looking at mostly dry weather this afternoon. I would plan for a partly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lower 90s will be more likely for areas south of I-20. Some of our northern counties may see extra cloud cover which will prevent temperatures from heating up into the 90s. Highs could end up in the mid to upper 80s for parts of Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower this afternoon and evening. The best chance for a stray shower will likely occur in our far northern counties. Otherwise, most of us will remain dry with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. If you plan on attending the Barons Baseball game this evening against Tennessee at 7:05 PM, plan for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures should cool into the 70s by the end of the baseball game.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the next couple of days will be the increase in rain chances across Central Alabama. The stalled front will allow a series of disturbances to move into Central Alabama over the next three days. Most of this weather will move in from the northwest and travel to the southeast. The first wave of showers and potential storms could move into our area Wednesday morning. Showers could occur in west Alabama around 4-7 AM and spread eastward throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With cloudy conditions and a 70% chance for showers tomorrow, temperatures will likely trend cooler than average with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some spots could stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s if clouds and spotty showers continue for the majority of the day. It won’t be a washout tomorrow, but occasional rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Make sure you grab the umbrella before you walk out the door tomorrow. I think our severe threat tomorrow appears low with the greatest threat in south Alabama. If a strong storm develops tomorrow, strong winds would be the main concern.

Scattered Rain Possible Thursday and Friday: Models are hinting that we could end up slightly drier Thursday with the bulk of the rain staying to our south and southeast. Thursday will likely end up mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. We will hold on to a 50% chance for scattered showers, but we should see several dry hours. Another surge of showers and storms could move into Central Alabama on Friday. High temperatures will remain below average on Friday with most of us in the low to mid 80s. Rain chance at 60%. Rain will be possible Friday evening, so we will monitor the forecasts carefully as we kick off high school football games.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend does not look like a washout. We’ll have several dry hours with widely scattered showers and storms possible. We should see morning temperatures near 70°F this weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Each day will end up partly cloudy to partly sunny with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms. A strong storm can’t be ruled out over the weekend, but I see no signs of organized threats. Models are hinting that rain chances could increase again by early next week thanks to a stalled front. We could see clusters of storms move in from west to east across the Southeast next Monday and Tuesday.

Potential Rainfall Totals: The latest guidance from NOAA indicates that the highest rainfall totals will likely occur over the southern half of Alabama over the next five days. Rainfall totals could add up to around 1-2 inches for most of our area. I will note that isolated storms can locally produce totals over 2″, so some spots could end up with a lot of rain while others end up with significantly lower amounts.

Tropical Update: The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave that has developed in the southwestern Caribbean. It is forecast to move into the western Gulf of Mexico over the next three to five days and has a low chance to develop. It will likely produce showers across Central America and into parts of Mexico. I don’t see this particular system impacting the Southeast at this time. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet. The hurricane season normally ramps up in late August and September. Season officially ends on November 30th.

