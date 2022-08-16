LawCall
Chef James Jones’ Bruschetta Jam

Bruschetta Jam
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Bruschetta Jam Recipe courtesy of James K Jones

www.chefjameskjones.com

INGREDIENTS

3 pieces thick sliced bacon, chopped

1 stick of unsalted butter

1 Tablespoon of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 large sweet onions, sliced

3 Cups fresh Tomatoes, sliced

2 cups Sugar

1/2 cup Red Wine vinegar

1/2 cup White Wine

1 Garlic Clove, smashed

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

3 Sprigs of Chopped Fresh Basil

Place bacon in a large, heavy-bottomed skillet and cook over medium heat until bacon is crispy and the rendered fat is foaming, about 10 minutes.

Keep skillet at medium heat. Add the butter and Olive Oil in the skillet. Add in onions and Sauté until soft and translucent, 7 to 10 minutes. Add in Garlic. Deglaze the pan with white wine and stir in tomatoes, sugar, red wine vinegar, salt, & white pepper. Reduce heat and Cook until Jam is a brick-red bacon color and has a jellylike consistency, 10 to 15 minutes. Remove from heat and stir until shiny and heated through.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

