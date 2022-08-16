LawCall
Calera PD continues school safety training for officers

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police Department is continuing their summer long training on preparing to keep your children safe in school.

If there is an emergency in any school in Calera, it is critical for law enforcement to find the threat and get in the classroom as soon as possible.

That’s what today’s training was all about.

Chief David Hyche said they have keys, so SROs and officers have the ability to get into the doors at school.

“But we don’t want to leave anything to chance,” Hyche said.

That’s why practicing back up plans is crucial.

Chief David Hyche is teaming up with the Calera Fire Department to train his officers how to get into a locked or barricaded room, within seconds.

“We are testing various tools with the Calera Fire Department, and we think we have come up with the best tool available for all of our officers to have the training to get into these doors should we need too,” Hyche said.

Sergeant Blake Atkins said there’s a lot of repetition with this training and that’s by design.

“It’s pretty detrimental to what we do, and we are retaining and learning as we go,” Atkins said.

Chief Hyche said the goal each year is to be better than the last year.

