BJCTA awarded $14M grant from Biden administration’s infrastructure law

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration has awarded the Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority a grant funded by the first round of President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The BJCTA was awarded $14 million from part of the 2023 Bus & Bus Facility Grant Program. This was a competitive grant with over $7.72B in requests from interested agencies across the country.

The award to BJCTA allows funding for a new maintenance facility and the purchase of compressed natural gas, hydrogen fuel-cell, and battery electric buses and charging equipment.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who launched a separate announcement for Reconnecting Neighborhood’s Grant in Birmingham from the BJCTA, expressed how this Infrastructure award will help communities across America – in cities, suburbs, and rural areas alike, and purchase more than 1,800 new buses, and most of them are zero-emission.

BJCTA Executive Director/CEO Charlotte Shaw said, “BJCTA has a lot to look forward to in the coming years. We are excited to be a part of positive change and growth. BJCTA’s Transit on the Grow mission is not only to connect people to places but also to provide life quality in our communities across the region.”

