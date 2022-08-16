LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham family pleading for justice six years after loved one’s murder

Six years ago 31 year-old Roger Cheatham was shot and killed in his apartment in North...
Six years ago 31 year-old Roger Cheatham was shot and killed in his apartment in North Birmingham.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham family is asking people to come forward with any information, six years after their loved one was murdered.

31-year-old Roger Cheatham was shot and killed on August 16, 2016 in the 2100 block of 31st Avenue North.

We spoke to Cheatham’s mother, Angela, on the third anniversary of Cheatham’s death.

“As much as I’m struggling, trying to help my two youngest grandkids because it’s really rough on them, especially the 10 year old boy. He really needs his father, he’s really going through it,” said Angela Cheatham.

The family is holding a vigil on August 16, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

World Games facing $14 million deficit
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man accused of shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
DPD at the World Games
‘Our revenues left us with a $14 million deficit’: The World Games 2022 leaders confirm deficit
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
File photo of police tape.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

Latest News

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a member of a crew working around a work...
Worker pinned by cable at Montgomery County construction site
Source: WBRC video
Northport looking to replace drainage pipes
Source: WBRC video
JCDH hospital-based violence intervention program hiring
Adam Simjee was shot and killed Sunday in Cheaha State Park.
UPDATE: Florida man shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
Those who need a second chance at life are getting one with a job fair sponsored by the...
Unique job fair to be held in West Alabama in August