Birmingham family pleading for justice six years after loved one’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham family is asking people to come forward with any information, six years after their loved one was murdered.

31-year-old Roger Cheatham was shot and killed on August 16, 2016 in the 2100 block of 31st Avenue North.

We spoke to Cheatham’s mother, Angela, on the third anniversary of Cheatham’s death.

“As much as I’m struggling, trying to help my two youngest grandkids because it’s really rough on them, especially the 10 year old boy. He really needs his father, he’s really going through it,” said Angela Cheatham.

The family is holding a vigil on August 16, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.