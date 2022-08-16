Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and endangered 18-year-old

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an 18-year-old woman missing from Brent, Alabama.

Camya Shamir Toby has been missing since August 13 according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA also says she may have a condition that impairs her judgement.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white or gray t-shirt near Duff Acres Lane.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.