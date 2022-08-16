LawCall
Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and endangered 18-year-old

Camya Shamir Toby, missing since Aug. 13
Camya Shamir Toby, missing since Aug. 13(Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an 18-year-old woman missing from Brent, Alabama.

Camya Shamir Toby has been missing since August 13 according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA also says she may have a condition that impairs her judgement.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white or gray t-shirt near Duff Acres Lane.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 926-3129.

