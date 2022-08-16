BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2022 Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All-star Award nominations are now open.

Six business groups in Shelby County - Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber - are collaborating to recognize tourism and recreation businesses that excel each and every day in Shelby County.

The recognition categories are lodging, restaurant, and attractions/recreation.

In addition, a fourth category is in place to recognize a “rising star” organization that has distinguished itself in its first year.

Your participation in the nomination process ensures that they pick the most deserving.

Kirk Mancer with the Shelby County Chamber said nominations are open to the public.

“Because of the wonderful attractions and natural resources that we have here in Shelby County, it’s a strong aspect of our economy,” Mancer said. “We feel like its worth while to recognize the outstanding work that those businesses and organizations do throughout the year especially given where we have been over the last couple of years.”

Nomination packets in all categories are due to the Shelby County Chamber by 5:00 p.m. on Sept. 9.

All 2022 nominees will be recognized at the Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-star Awards’ Luncheon.

Self-nominations are accepted.

Evaluation criteria for organizations will be based on social media engagement, community engagement, Information packet and participation/investment in the six businesses.

For more information head over to the chamber’s website, or contact Julie Gardner at the Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542, or via e-mail at julie@shelbyhamber.org .

