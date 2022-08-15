LawCall
Update on The Canopy Project in Pelham

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work continues on The Canopy Project in Pelham that’s 40 acres of property located across from the Oak mountain Amphitheater and the Pelham Civic Center.

The Canopy Project is going to be a mixed-use development with 234 luxury apartment units and 24,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Developer Jordy Henson said they are about 80 percent done with just the site work.

“We have foundation walls, that are in place, we have black top that is in place so you can drive up to the location,” Henson said. “We have lumber onsite and so you will start to see structures coming out of the ground sticks and bricks as they say in probably the next 45 days.”

Henson said they will open the project in stages with Mountain High Outfitters opening in four weeks.

“Taco Mac and Base Camp should open late spring of next year, and then apartment units will be available probably the summer of next year,” Henson said. “Then the completion of everything should be the end of next year.”

There have been some delays due to COVID, the supply chain issue and inflation, but Henson said they are on a good path to finish the dynamic suburban project.

The entire project is set to be complete by the end of 2023.

