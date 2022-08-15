University of Alabama president highlights successes from enrollment to new construction

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama’s president spent some time Monday morning, highlighting what’s going on and what to expect in 2022 at UA.

UA says incoming freshman enrollment will likely break a record. Last year around 7,600 freshmen enrolled. This fall, that number will be more than 8,000.

Dr. Stuart Bell is entering his 8th year as president for the University of Alabama.

“It’s really exciting times for the University of Alabama campus,” said Dr. Bell.

And the numbers seem to back it up.

“We also set a new record with the number of Merit students coming through the University of Alabama, students who were in the top one percent of their high schools and I expect we’ll break that with a thousand of them on campus this fall,” Dr. Bell said.

From record freshmen enrollment to new construction such as the new Tutwiler, which opened for the time just two weeks ago, The dorm is the new home to more than 1,200 freshman girls.

“We saw a lot of happy faces with both parents and students,” he said.

Dr. Bell also touched on Nick Saban. Bell said the coach isn’t going anywhere.

“It takes a lot of energy to keep up with Nick Saban. It’s hard to keep up with Nick Saban. He’s fully engaged. He’s looking to what he can accomplish in the next several years,” said Dr. Bell.

COVID-19? Bell said it’s not a major concern this fall.

“We of course will monitor that but we’re looking forward to a fully engaged classroom,” Bell said.

With the record enrollment for freshmen Dr. Bell anticipates the overall student population at the University of Alabama will be around 38,000.

