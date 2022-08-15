United Way of West Alabama fundraiser underway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The United Way of West Alabama set a lofty goal when it comes to raising money for its biggest fundraiser of the year. It wants to spread that money around amongst dozens of agencies to help people who need it the most. People with the United Way of West Alabama hope they can make a difference by raising more than four million dollars to do that.

The United Way of West Alabama hosted a campaign kickoff in Tuscaloosa. Hundreds packed the Bryant Conference Center at the University of Alabama. Folks heard stories from people who said their lives were changed for the better by getting help through the member organizations that make up the United Way.

Organizers set a goal to raise $4.375 million. That money will be spread out through numerous non-profits that support people in need and certain causes. The chairman of the fundraising campaign calls Tuscaloosa a great community that always responds in times of need.

“I always say I know the United Way as the mother of all non-profits. So, we provide funding for all the non-profits so they can worry about serving their customers, the clientele, so they don’t have to worry about it. United Way touches every aspect of our community,” Jheovanny Gomez, United Way Fundraiser Campaign Chairman, told WBRC.

Supporters of the United Way are already reaching out to businesses and groups in the community to reach that record donation number of more than $4.3 million. Gomez said the United Way of West Alabama helps one out of every four West Alabamians in some way. He feels confident the community will come together to meet that goal.

