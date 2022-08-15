LawCall
Two injured in crash near Titusville
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15.

This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

