Shelby County Citizens Sheriff Academy

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anytime you see a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in the community you may say to yourself “I wonder what their average day looks like.”

This opportunity allows you to pull back the curtain and see what goes on in the day-to-day operations of being a sheriff’s deputy.

The SCSO holds the Citizens Sheriff’s Academy two times a year. The program is usually 12 weeks, but they have added a week for the course run, hide and fight.

Participants will be exposed to a variety of speakers from different divisions within the sheriff’s office that include operations, patrol, criminal investigations as well as the district attorney’s office.

You will also get to experience a ride along and a tour of the jail.

Meetings are one night per week, and you must be 18 years of age, live and or work in Shelby County.

Major Clay Hammac said the fundamental duty of a law enforcement officer is to serve the public.

“We as law enforcement professionals we work for the people,” Hammac said. “This is an opportunity for the people in our community, our bosses to see what we do on a day-to-day basis.”

“t’s not too late to join, there is still time.”

For more information on how to apply head over to this link.

The program begins Thursday, September 1.

