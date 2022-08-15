LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Runaway teenagers are most vulnerable to become victims of human trafficking

Human Trafficking
Human Trafficking(Brent Weber)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Human Trafficking is happening around the state of Alabama. And according to experts, teenagers running away from home are most vulnerable into becoming victims of human trafficking.

The Alabama District Attorney’s Association said one in three teenagers running away will be lured into human trafficking within two days of leaving home.

“A young person just has to be vigilant and diligent in not being susceptible to that. The problem is, it can happen before they really realize it,” said executive director, Barry Matson.

Carrie Hill is the co-founder of the Child Trafficking Solutions Project. She said most teenagers are either running from a troubled home or running to something.

“Then you have some kids where there’s not those kind of issues at home but they met someone on the internet or they have a friend that’s introduced them to someone,” said Hill.

Teenagers running from a troubled home make them an easy target for predators since they have some sort of trauma in their past, according to experts. Matson said it happens quicker than you think and a hard cycle to escape.

“When you don’t think you have any friends, you don’t think your family likes you and you don’t have a lot of resources, guess what, that’s most kids most days.”

It’s recommended you talk with your children about the dangers of strangers on the internet. That way if they find themselves in an uncomfortable situation, you have already opened the door to the conversation.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted, with the victim of the robbery...
Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing son in domestic violence incident in Jefferson Co.
Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the...
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

Latest News

The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license...
BPD looking for vehicle with stolen municipal Ala. plate possibly used in shootings
Several programs set to start in next four months.
Mayor Woodfin details plan for Department of Youth Services to better the community
MPD responding to partial roof collapse at Cummings Elementary School
3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school
Source: WBRC video
West Alabama school receives national honor