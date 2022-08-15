LawCall
Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday.

53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.


Holt was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

