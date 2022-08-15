Iz Cafe: Lemon Ice Box Pie

Ingredients for Crust:

10oz Graham cracker crumbs

6Tbsp sugar

(4) 1/2 Oz butter, melted

Ingredients for Filling:

(2) 1/2 cups condensed milk, sweetened

2/3 c liquid egg yolks

(1) 1/3 c Lemon juice

Zest of (1) Lemon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300°F.

Mix all graham cracker crust ingredients in a bowl until well combined.

Press prepared crust into eight or 9 inch pie pan on the bottom and sides until well packed. Set aside.

Mix all filling ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Pour into prepared crust.

Bake for 50 minutes. Allow to cool completely before topping with whip cream or desired topping.

