Green Bay Police identify homicide victim, suspect being held in Alabama

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have released the name of the victim of a homicide on Packerland Dr.

The department identified the man as Patrick L. Ernst, 65. Family provided the photo attached to the story.

Police said the suspect in the killing of Ernst is Caleb Anderson, who is being held for a separate murder in Alabama.

On Tuesday, August 2, at 8:29 a.m., Green Bay Police were called to an apartment at 1320 Packerland Dr. for a welfare check. Officers found Ernst dead at the scene.

Green Bay Police did not release information on a possible motive for the killing.

“Green Bay Detectives are in contact with Investigators in the jurisdiction where these crimes took place. The victim’s vehicle has been located. Thanks to everyone who passed on the information to assist with this part of the investigation. This is still an open and active investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available,” police say.

If you have information on Ernst’s killing, call 920-448-3200 and reference report 22-241402. To remain anonymous, call Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or visit www.432stop.com.

Anderson, 23, is being held in the Escambia County Jail in Alabama on charges of Murder and First Degree Burglary. He’s being held without bond.

On Aug. 3, 52-year-old Dwight Dixon was found dead in a home in Flomaton, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as Caleb Anderson.

Officers learned Anderson was a suspect in a separate killing at an apartment building in Green Bay on Aug. 2. Green Bay Police and the U.S. Marshals had issued a bulletin stating Anderson was believed to be traveling to Alabama in a car stolen from the victim of the Green Bay homicide, now identified as Patrick Ernst. Anderson was arrested Aug. 3 in Helena, Alabama, when police spotted the blue Ford Fiesta.

Alabama officials say evidence links Anderson to the killing in Green Bay and the killing in Flomaton.

Anderson is expected to go before a grand jury in Alabama, which doesn’t meet until Oct. 24-28. That would likely mean he could not be extradited to Wisconsin prior to that hearing.

Anderson was also named the suspect in an Aug. 1 attack on a woman in Iron County, Michigan. CLICK HERE for the survivor’s story.

