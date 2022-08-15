From football to the food industry, Chad Slade is a pro at both

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From football to the food industry. Former NFL lineman and Auburn National Champion, Chad Slade, opened American Kolache in Vestavia Hills.

The breakfast and lunch spot features savory and sweet dough filled with southern staples.

Going from football to foodie came naturally to Slade.

“I’m an offensive lineman, you can trust my word on anything when it comes to food,” Slade said.

Slade went from post-practice ice baths to icing dough at his kolache shop.

“Kolache is a semi-sweet dough, it’s made fresh we make it every morning,” Slade said.

Kolache didn’t originate in the south, but Slade stuffs his dough with Alabama favorites like sausage and gravy, and Dreamland BBQ!

“I’m grateful for the opportunity for people to come and try these kolaches even though the biggest hit right now is the cinnamon rolls,” Slade said.

Good thing Slade offers a variety pack, because if you’re like his 4-year-old, Mason, you can’t choose.

“Yeah I like that one, that one, that chocolate one and that one,” Mason said.

“Never thought in 1,000 years I would have my own kolache shop here in Birmingham,” Slade said.

And it’s all for his family.

“See my kids one day, they’re going to grow up and it will be their store one day,” Slade said. “Having them love it and be happy is all that matters to me.”

Slade is featuring other local businesses in his shop. Dreamland of course, plus he offers JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies and Red Bike Coffee.

American Kolache is open Monday- Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The shop is located at 1031 Montgomery Highway.

