BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting out the day with near-average temperatures for the middle of August. Most of us are starting out the day in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are watching a cold front to our north that is forecast to move into the Southeast this afternoon and evening. The cold front will help to initiate storms across Central Alabama after 2 PM. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. It is going to be hot and a little muggy. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 90s. The heat index could approach 100°F-105°F, so make sure you stay hydrated and take several breaks if you work outdoors. Winds will be breezy at times from the west at 10-15 mph. Winds will likely shift to the northwest-north by this evening and tonight as a cold front moves through the area. We think the best chance to see scattered storms today will likely occur along and south of I-20/59. Storms will be widely scattered, so not everyone will see rain today. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk- threat one out of five - for parts of Central Alabama today. Today’s main severe threat will be damaging winds gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rain. I also can’t rule out the threat for small hail. Rain chance today around 40%. Most of the storms should be out of here by 10 PM. The rest of us will end up partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s and upper 70s by 8-9 PM.

First Alert for the potential for a few strong storms Monday afternoon and evening (wbrc)

Mostly Dry Tuesday: Tuesday will end up as our driest day of the week. We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry with temperatures near 70°F. We’ll end up partly cloudy tomorrow afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Northerly winds will help to lower our humidity levels a bit, so it won’t feel as muggy tomorrow as it will today. Most of us should stay dry tomorrow, but a weak disturbance in Tennessee will try to slide into northwest Alabama tomorrow afternoon and evening. It will likely give us increasing cloud cover and a small chance for showers. Rain chance tomorrow around 20% for areas north and west of Birmingham. Most of us will end up dry, but a few spots could see some rain. If you plan on heading to the Barons game Tuesday evening, plan for mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s at 7 PM.

Next Big Thing: A stalled front will linger across the Southeast for the second half of the week. A series of disturbances to our northwest will likely slide into our area at various times Wednesday through Friday. We call this setup “Northwest Flow”. Figuring out when and where these clusters of storms will develop can be tricky. We do see signs that stormy weather will be likely Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong, especially for areas south of I-20. Main threats include heavy rainfall, strong winds, and frequent lightning. Rain chances increase to 70% for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. You’ll definitely want to hold on to an umbrella for the end of the week. Rain chances will remain fairly high around 60% for Thursday and Friday. With plenty of cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will trend well below average. Highs could remain in the lower 80s Thursday and Friday afternoon. Overnight lows will remain near average with most of us cooling into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Models are hinting we could see 1-3 inches of rainfall through the weekend. Higher totals are likely south and east of I-20/59.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend doesn’t look as unsettled, but we will still hold on to the chance for afternoon scattered storms each day. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s with a rain chance around 30-40%. It’ll stay muggy, so the feels like temperatures could climb into the low to mid 90s.

Tropical Update: An area of low pressure continues to impact southern parts of Texas this morning. It had a small chance to develop over the weekend, but land interaction prevented it from intensifying despite the decent structure indicated through satellite and radar. We are monitoring a weak area of low pressure in the Central Atlantic Ocean this week that has a low chance to develop over the next five days. It is forecast to move to the north and stay southeast of Bermuda. It will not have any impact on the United States. The tropics remain eerily quiet as we approach the peak of the season which occurs on September 10th.

