BPD looking for vehicle with stolen municipal Ala. plate possibly used in shootings

The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license...
The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest which they said has possibly been used during recent shootings in the city.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU.

If you have any information pertaining to the vehicle, contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

