BPD looking for vehicle with stolen municipal Ala. plate possibly used in shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest which they said has possibly been used during recent shootings in the city.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer, with a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU.

If you have any information pertaining to the vehicle, contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

