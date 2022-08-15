LawCall
ALDOT asks for public input prior to construction on 280

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT engineers are now seeking your thoughts and opinions on the future construction set for one of Alabama’s busiest roads.

That is because people are concerned that Highway 280 will become even more congested with road work set to begin in the years ahead.

This is all a part of their public involvement process. Last Thursday ALDOT began that process with what East Central Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard called a quote “lively meeting.”

ALDOT wants to resurface large stretches of the road. This includes from Hollywood to Lakeshore and from I-459 to Cahaba River.

ALDOT also plans on adding an additional lane in both directions from Lakeshore to I-459, and potentially eliminating some cross overs on the popular road.

Still, ALDOT wants to hear from you prior to the work beginning.

“We are reviewing some of the comments we received on Thursday night, and we will see if there are some adjustments that can be made based on our current design,” said Leonard.

If you want to give your thoughts to ALDOT engineers, you can click here. The soonest construction can begin is Spring 2023.

