LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabama tops AP preseason Top 25 for second straight season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban
Alabama head coach Nick Saban(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Crimson Tide sit atop the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 for the second straight season.

With 1,566 poll points, Alabama edged out Ohio State (1,506 points) and Georgia (1,455) for first place. Alabama received 54 of the 63 first-place votes while Ohio State received six and Georgia received the remaining three.

The Crimson Tide lost multiple key players this past season to the NFL draft but, the team is returning two key players in Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young and the National Defensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson Jr.

Under head coach Nick Saban, Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Preseason Top 25 poll seven times, only Oklahoma has been ranked No. 1 more times in the preseason rankings.

Last season, Alabama was ranked No. 1 to start the season but a loss to Georgia in the National Championship dropped the Crimson Tide to No. 2.

Alabama’s season will start Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m. as Utah State rolls into Bryant-Denny Stadium.

See below for the full AP Top 25 ranking:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

To view other teams receiving votes, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted, with the victim of the robbery...
Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the...
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

Latest News

2 Fayetteville teens competing in Bass Masters championship
2 Fayetteville teens competing in Bass Masters championship
Sons Donuts in Avondale
Legion FC keeper earns his donuts with shutouts
Tuscaloosa City Council considers liquor license for Bryant-Denny
Tuscaloosa City Council considers liquor license for Bryant-Denny
Lynden Blake throws at Samford competition
Media members compete in Samford Football’s Punt, Pass, Kick competition at Bulldog’s media day