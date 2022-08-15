LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say

The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department.(csakisti/Getty Images via Canva)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl has died after being left in a hot car, police in Missouri said.

The child was found unresponsive in a car Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police Department. She was taken to a hospital where she died on Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time, but the death is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted, with the victim of the robbery...
Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the...
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

Latest News

A man fled deputies in a slow-moving excavator while authorities followed on foot.
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase
Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in shooting in Hueytown
Man arrested for capital murder following Hueytown shooting
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial fixing allegations
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use