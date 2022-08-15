3 adults injured after ceiling collapse at MSCS school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at a Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) elementary school were evacuated Monday morning.

Memphis Police Department says they were called to Cummings K-8 on Cummings Street, just before noon where it was reported that a ceiling collapsed.

The drop-down ceiling reportedly fell down during school hours. It happened in the school’s library area.

Three adults were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. No children were injured or in the library at the time of the collapse.

School officials say Cummings Street is blocked off due to first responders.

Students were immediately evacuated. Parents are picking up their children at Metropolitan Baptist Church.

MSCS announced that Cummings students will attend school at LaRose Elementary for the rest of the week.

Cummings K-8 was built in 1961. In 2014, the school was earmarked for over $4 million in repairs as the result of a facility assessment study. It’s unclear if those repairs were ever made.

Interim Superintendent John Barker says all schools are checked prior to the start of the school year.

He’s unsure when students will be able to return to the building or where they may go in the meantime.

Memphis Fire Department is checking the structure of the building.

Parents with any questions are asked to call the district’s call center at 901-416-5300.

