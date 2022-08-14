LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the...
Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13.

Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.

This happened on U.S. 31, about two miles south of Cullman.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the cause of the crash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
4th Ave W homicide
Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham
3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in North Avondale
One killed in shooting in North Avondale

Latest News

Dreamcakes is officially closing their doors after dealing with pandemic, staffing, and...
Dreamcakes closes its doors after pandemic, staffing, inflation struggles
Dreamcakes closes Homewood location for good
Dreamcakes closes Homewood location for good
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in North Avondale
One killed in shooting in North Avondale
Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only...
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair