Woman killed in crash in Cullman County

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13.

Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.

This happened on U.S. 31, about two miles south of Cullman.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the cause of the crash.

