LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(AP Images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree.

Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and an adult female. The female in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The male driver was taken to UAB, where he died from his injuries, according to BPD.

Officers believe speed played a factor in this accident.

We will keep this story updated with any additional information.


make google map responsive

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in North Avondale
One killed in shooting in North Avondale
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Former Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor case intends to plea guilty
Bear visits Chilton Co. family in Gatlinburg
‘I just wanted to hug him’: Chilton Co. family has close encounter with a black bear in Gatlinburg

Latest News

Tarrant car break-ins
Tarrant PD reminds citizens to take precautions against vehicle break-ins
Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the...
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
Dreamcakes is officially closing their doors after dealing with pandemic, staffing, and...
Dreamcakes closes its doors after pandemic, staffing, inflation struggles
Dreamcakes closes Homewood location for good
Dreamcakes closes Homewood location for good