Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree.

Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and an adult female. The female in the passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The male driver was taken to UAB, where he died from his injuries, according to BPD.

Officers believe speed played a factor in this accident.

We will keep this story updated with any additional information.

