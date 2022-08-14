LawCall
Tarrant PD reminds citizens to take precautions against vehicle break-ins

Tarrant car break-ins
Tarrant car break-ins(Tarrant Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Department is investigating an increase in vehicle break-ins. In light of these break-ins, Tarrant PD is reminding citizens to take additional precautions to protect their property.

TPD has listed the following measures for leaving your car unattended in unsecure locations:

  • All doors are locked and secure
  • All windows are completely up to prevent entry
  • All safety measures, i.e., security systems, are active
  • All valuables are not visible and/or locked in compartments
  • All serial numbers of valuables, especially firearms and electronics, are documented within your personal records to be provided to law enforcement

For reporting break-ins in progress, call 911.

