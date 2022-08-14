Tarrant PD reminds citizens to take precautions against vehicle break-ins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tarrant Police Department is investigating an increase in vehicle break-ins. In light of these break-ins, Tarrant PD is reminding citizens to take additional precautions to protect their property.

TPD has listed the following measures for leaving your car unattended in unsecure locations:

All doors are locked and secure

All windows are completely up to prevent entry

All safety measures, i.e., security systems, are active

All valuables are not visible and/or locked in compartments

All serial numbers of valuables, especially firearms and electronics, are documented within your personal records to be provided to law enforcement

For reporting break-ins in progress, call 911.

Tarrant car break-ins (Tarrant Police Department)

