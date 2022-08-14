Person shot, killed after attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park

CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead after a shooting on August 14.

Authorities say this happened on National Forest Service Road near Cheaha State Park.

Officials believe this shooting was the result of an attempted robbery, with the victim of the robbery being shot and killed. The suspect in the robbery attempt was also shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities are currently searching for a second person who left the scene. The person is described as a slender black female with a dark gray or black crop top shirt.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 256-354-2176.

