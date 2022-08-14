LawCall
Multi-car crash causes Tallapoosa exit on I-59 North to shut down

Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a traffic accident that is causing one exit on I-59 North to shut down.
Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a traffic accident that is causing one exit on I-59 North to shut down.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a traffic accident that is causing one exit on I-59 North to shut down.

Police say the Tallapoosa Exit is temporarily shut down to to a multi-car accident. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

