FIRST ALERT: Another dry, mild morning, rising temperatures by afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are again experiencing comfortable early morning temperatures but moisture will begin increasing later today. However, a northerly wind flow will allow conditions to remain mainly dry across the region with the lower dew points continuing to indicate lower humidity values. Afternoon highs will still be at or above 90 degrees. Skies should remain mostly sunny through the end of the weekend.

Then, after a mostly dry weekend, moisture will begin increasing as a cold front develops from northwest to southeast Monday, bringing a small chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. The may be a brief return to drier air pushing into the region behind the front by Tuesday with any rain chances pushed farther south and west. Then an area of low pressure over the Eastern part of the country will expand with several disturbances rotating across our area by Wednesday. This, combined with increasing moisture and instability from the west will increase chances for rain and thunderstorms with a low potential for severe storms expected at this time.

Additional disturbances are expected to rotate around the low Thursday and Friday leading to continued above average rainfall potential through week’s end.

Meanwhile, shower and thunderstorm activity is limited in association with a broad low pressure area just off the southern Texas coast. Recent satellite wind data and surface observations indicate that the circulation is elongated and winds are not strong at the moment. The disturbance is forecast to continue moving slowly west-southwestward, which should take the system inland over southern Texas later this morning.

Although there is some potential for land interaction to cause the disturbance to become better defined while moving onshore, significant development of the system is not anticipated. Regardless of development, heavy rains are forecast across southern Texas through Monday, which could cause localized areas of flash flooding. The National Hurricane Center says their is only a 20% chance for this system to develop into a Tropical Cyclone.

