Texas man killed in Limestone Co. crash

One dead in single-vehicle crash
By Nick Kremer
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Texas man was killed early Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Athens.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble Texas, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the road and flipped over.

The crash occurred on Ingram Rd. near Stewart Rd. near Athens.

ALEA says that the man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was flown from the vehicle. Jarvis was pronounced dead on the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the incident.

