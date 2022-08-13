LawCall
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office released this photo of her with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Aug. 12, 2022.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey’s office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues.

The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday.

Ivey was last seen in public on Aug. 2. She was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019, but she said the cancer appeared to be gone the following year after treatments.

On Thursday, Ivey’s office said she remained “healthy and cancer-free” as it knocked down rumors that she was having medical problems. Still, the governor’s office didn’t respond to questions asking about Ivey’s upcoming schedule or her recent whereabouts, including whether she’d been in the hospital.

