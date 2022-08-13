LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer

20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds, and 21-year-old Salhadine D. Amadou.(Bessemer Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have arrested four men in connection with stolen cars and stolen car parts.

Police in Bessemer investigated theft in the city and surrounding areas, and executed a search warrant at Elm Street SW and Stapp Avenue SW on August 10, 2022.

During their search, officers say they recovered three Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs and various stolen car parts such as engines and transmissions.

Four men were arrested and charged.

20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson is facing the following charges:

  • Receiving Stolen Property first degree, No bond
  • Receiving Stolen Property first degree (x3), $30,000 each for a total of $90,000 bond
  • Operating a Chop Shop, $15,000 bond
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), $10,000 each for a total of $20,000 bond
  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, $6,000 bond
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $6,000 bond
  • Violation of State Firearms Act, $6,000 bond

19-year-old Jessie J. Jones is facing the following charges:

  • Receiving Stolen Property 1st, $30,000.00 bond
  • Operating a Chop Shop, $15,000.00 bond
  • Violation of State Firearms Act, $6,000.00 bond
  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, $6,000.00 bond

27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds is facing the following charges:

  • Operating a Chop Shop $15,000.00 bond
  • Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), NO BOND/ $10,000.00 bond
  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, $6,000.00 bond

21-year-old Salhadine D. Amadou is facing the following charges:

  • Receiving Stolen Property 1st (x4) $30,000.00 each for a total of $120,000 bond
  • Operating a Chop Shop $15,000.00 bond

Police say all four men are in police custody and are being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation continues and we’re told more arrests are possible.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

fmovies
google map link for website

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

Latest News

Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in North Avondale
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Avondale
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham
3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night
Mayor Woodfin slams “senseless violence” and asks the community to step up
Mayor Woodfin slams “senseless violence” and asks the community to step up
Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says his goals for the new school year are fairly simple and...
Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent outlines goals for new school year