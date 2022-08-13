Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police have arrested four men in connection with stolen cars and stolen car parts.
Police in Bessemer investigated theft in the city and surrounding areas, and executed a search warrant at Elm Street SW and Stapp Avenue SW on August 10, 2022.
During their search, officers say they recovered three Dodge Charger 392 Scat Packs and various stolen car parts such as engines and transmissions.
Four men were arrested and charged.
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson is facing the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property first degree, No bond
- Receiving Stolen Property first degree (x3), $30,000 each for a total of $90,000 bond
- Operating a Chop Shop, $15,000 bond
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), $10,000 each for a total of $20,000 bond
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree, $6,000 bond
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, $6,000 bond
- Violation of State Firearms Act, $6,000 bond
19-year-old Jessie J. Jones is facing the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property 1st, $30,000.00 bond
- Operating a Chop Shop, $15,000.00 bond
- Violation of State Firearms Act, $6,000.00 bond
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, $6,000.00 bond
27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds is facing the following charges:
- Operating a Chop Shop $15,000.00 bond
- Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2), NO BOND/ $10,000.00 bond
- Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, $6,000.00 bond
21-year-old Salhadine D. Amadou is facing the following charges:
- Receiving Stolen Property 1st (x4) $30,000.00 each for a total of $120,000 bond
- Operating a Chop Shop $15,000.00 bond
Police say all four men are in police custody and are being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation continues and we’re told more arrests are possible.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
