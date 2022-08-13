FIRST ALERT: Soaking up more dry sunshine for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cool front has brought a welcome dose of lower humidity for the start of the weekend, making for a nearly picture-perfect Saturday! For tonight, expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures once more falling into the 60s in some spots -- with low to mid 60s possible areas north. Of course, all good things must come to an end. Humidity will gradually be on the rise again as we head into the new week, so it won’t feel quiet as comfortable outside. Highs will climb into the low 90s for Sunday under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Still expect dry weather at least, though just a touch more humid; rain chances will stay slim to none for the remainder of the weekend.

START OF THE WEEK: Monday will be on the hot and humid side again with highs in the low to mid 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances will also creep back in with a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms for Monday and Tuesday as another front slides into the Southeast. Temperatures will likely still hit the low 90s on Tuesday, but the front should usher in another dose of slightly less humid air -- if only temporarily.

NEXT BIG THING: Unsettled weather looks to take over by the middle of the week as a “northwest flow” pattern sets up over central Alabama. This type of scenario allows for a series of disturbances to move across our area, bringing better coverage of showers and storms each day. Unfortunately, this type of pattern is also tricky to forecast for, so you’ll want to make sure you’re staying up to date on the WBRC First Alert Weather App in the days ahead for any tweaks to the forecast. For now, we have a 40-50% coverage of scattered showers and storms Wednesday through next Saturday. With more clouds and higher rain coverage around, high temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 80s. Mornings will go from the 70s early in the week back down into the 60s by Wednesday. We also have a First Alert for the possibility of some strong storms in the mix later in the week too, so we’ll keep you posted on that as we fine-tune our forecast in the coming days.

TROPICS: A disturbance meandering off the Texas coast has a low chance of tropical development over the next several days. Regardless, parts of the state should receive some much-needed rainfall from this system.

