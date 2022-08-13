FIRST ALERT: Drier, milder beginning to the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Drier air is filtering into the northern half of the state behind a front. The boundary is expected to stall and leave some lingering moisture well to the south. With the dry air in place, humidity values will be lower with afternoon highs near or slightly below average for the season, topping out around 90.

8/13/22 weather (WBRC)

Winds will continue from the northwest through the remainder of the weekend and into next week. As a few disturbances rotate along the northwest wind flow rain chances will increase next week especially along a frontal boundary situated from the Central Plains to the Tennessee Valley. Thunderstorms will become more prevalent and organized from Tuesday through Thursday but the risk for any stronger storms still appears low.

Meanwhile, The National Hurricane Center says an area of low pressure located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico is producing limited shower activity. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur while it moves slowly west-southwestward at 5 to 10 mph and approaches the Texas coast today and tonight, then moves inland over southern Texas on Sunday. Regardless of development, locally heavy rains are possible along portions of the Texas coast through the weekend. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate this system later today, if necessary. NHC now says there is a 10% chance for development over the next 48 hours.

