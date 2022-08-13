Court docs show person of interest in Birmingham arson was restrained by McDonald’s employee for Oklahoma carjacking arrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about the man Birmingham police want to question about a recent arson and murder.

Youit Jones is in an Oklahoma jail for a carjacking attempt, but Birmingham police are investigating him in connection with arson and murder.

Jones has not yet been charged with any crime for arson or murder in Alabama, but the BPD has been looking for him since August 9. Now, he’s been found and arrested in Ardmore, Oklahoma for attempted carjacking.

Birmingham police have been calling Jones “armed and dangerous” all week and court documents from his Oklahoma arrest show that he tried to carjack a woman while sitting in the seat with her and had to be restrained before police arrived.

Court docs show the victim was sitting in a McDonald’s parking lot when Jones walked up and asked if he could sit in the car with her. According to her affidavit, she said no and he then continued to try and convince her by saying her boyfriend said it was OK. Then, he broke into the car, hopped into the front seat with her, and pushed to start the car and put it in reverse.

Her statement to police said she leaning over the steering wheel and honking, trying to get help from the restaurant employees inside. That’s when McDonald’s employees ran outside and held Jones down until police arrived.

Ardmore and Birmingham Police denied WBRC requests for an update in the carjacking, arson, and homicide cases.

The court documents show Jones’ next court appearance will be September 15 in Oklahoma.

Officials in Oklahoma tell WBRC that he will be in jail there until then, unless he pays his $200,000 bond.

