Birmingham city leaders working on youth crime prevention

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicide rates are up 23 percent in Birmingham and while not all of those cases involve children or teenage victims, one city leader said teens and kids is where crime prevention needs to start.

Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods said the majority of students at Birmingham City Schools are not involved in crime, but he wants to make sure it stays that way. Woods travels to different schools in his district, from elementary to high school and talks with them. He said the more they see him, the more he hopes students will listen to him.

Woods said they discuss topics like littering and keeping the community clean. He is also focusing on youth sports and teaching them about the benefits of after school activities.

“We just want to make sure they all have goals and are planning on accomplishing something,” Woods said. “Making sure they are reading at an adequate grade level, so we want to be there to encourage them, and let them know we care number one. Let them know, if you do get off the right track, your comfortable in knowing us, and allowing us to put you back on the right track.”

Woods said he also will focus on conflict resolution and valuing yourself and he is planning to head back to schools in the next few weeks.

