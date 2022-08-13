LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Birmingham city leaders working on youth crime prevention

Homicide rates are up 23 percent in Birmingham and while not all of those cases involve...
Homicide rates are up 23 percent in Birmingham and while not all of those cases involve children or teenage victims, one city leader said teens and kids is where crime prevention needs to start.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homicide rates are up 23 percent in Birmingham and while not all of those cases involve children or teenage victims, one city leader said teens and kids is where crime prevention needs to start.

Birmingham City Councilor Clinton Woods said the majority of students at Birmingham City Schools are not involved in crime, but he wants to make sure it stays that way. Woods travels to different schools in his district, from elementary to high school and talks with them. He said the more they see him, the more he hopes students will listen to him.

Woods said they discuss topics like littering and keeping the community clean. He is also focusing on youth sports and teaching them about the benefits of after school activities.

“We just want to make sure they all have goals and are planning on accomplishing something,” Woods said. “Making sure they are reading at an adequate grade level, so we want to be there to encourage them, and let them know we care number one. Let them know, if you do get off the right track, your comfortable in knowing us, and allowing us to put you back on the right track.”

Woods said he also will focus on conflict resolution and valuing yourself and he is planning to head back to schools in the next few weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

Latest News

AAA says gas prices likely to fall, hurricane disruption possible
AAA says gas prices likely to fall, hurricane disruption possible
AAA experts said the lower prices are because global and local demand is down.
Experts say hurricane season could cause Alabama gas prices to go back up
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in North Avondale
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Avondale