LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery.
The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery.(WSFA 12 News)
By Ashley Bowerman
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday.

At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one of 15 states with an open primary, meaning you don’t need to register as a Republican or Democrat to vote. This allows supporters of one party to vote in another party’s primary.

But now, Alabama’s Republican party wants to change that. It’s why the governing body approved a resolution calling for the legislature to require voters to register with a party before they can vote in that party’s primary.

“The democrats need to elect the democratic candidates and the republicans need to elect the republican candidates,” said Republican House District 2 Nominee Ben Harrison.

“I think a closed primary is good for both parties because what both parties want is their voters voting in their primary,” said House District 3 State Representative Andrew Sorrell.

The resolution pushing for closed primaries passed with 81% of the vote. The resolution now heads to the legislature for consideration.

“Some of the legislatures have resisted it in the past, I don’t think they will this time,” Harrison said.

“If we have people pre-register and say ‘I’m a republican or I’m a democrat or I’m an independent’ then that will help us make sure that only republicans are voting in the republican primary,” Sorrell said.

Opponents of the resolution say this could decrease voter turnout and disenfranchise over half the republican leaning voters in the state.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
20-year-old Roderick D. Jackson, 19-year-old Jessie J. Jones, 27-year-old Berman M. Edmonds,...
Four arrested in connection with stolen cars recovered in Bessemer
4th Ave W homicide
Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham
3 crime scenes, 4 murders in Birmingham Thursday night
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations

Latest News

Dreamcakes is officially closing their doors after dealing with pandemic, staffing, and...
Dreamcakes closes its doors after pandemic, staffing, inflation struggles
Person suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting in North Avondale
One killed in shooting in North Avondale
Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only...
Alabama Democrats elect new party chair
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrested Fearn Friday night for a shooting that occurred on...
Suspect arrested in Lincoln Co. attempted murder