Work begins in Alabaster on Hwy. 119 project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve ever driven on Highway 119, especially during rush hour, you know it’s a headache, but relief is on the way.

Work finally began for phase one of the Highway 119 project in Alabaster. Soon, you and your family will be driving along five lanes, instead of two.

For about 8-10 years, the City of Alabaster and ALDOT have been working on what officials say is Alabaster’s greatest transportation need for the city.

Officials broke ground on the project this week.

Brian Binzer, City Administrator for Alabaster, said right now, they’re in the process of grinding down the old asphalt, and then putting in pipes and storm drains.

The two-phase project is currently a two-way highway that is widening to a five-lane highway with a middle turn lane.

“Phase one takes you to the intersection where you have the Walmart neighborhood and public shopping center, all the way down to Highway 12,” Binzer said. “That will be completed probably towards the end of next year of 2023, then we are working with ALDOT to secure funding for phase two, which will take you from that intersection all the way down to Veteran’s Park.”

Phase one received funding from a state grant. While they work to acquire funds for phase two, officials ask the public to be patient.

“It’s critical to people’s quality of life, many people travel this corridor to go to work or come home. They take their kids to school - we have school buses,” Binzer said. “The businesses that are along with corridor - they are very thankful to see this widen and create new opportunities.”

Binzer said it will be another two years before phase two is complete.

