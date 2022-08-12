LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Work begins in Alabaster on Hwy. 119 project

The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.(WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve ever driven on Highway 119, especially during rush hour, you know it’s a headache, but relief is on the way.

Work finally began for phase one of the Highway 119 project in Alabaster. Soon, you and your family will be driving along five lanes, instead of two.

For about 8-10 years, the City of Alabaster and ALDOT have been working on what officials say is Alabaster’s greatest transportation need for the city.

Officials broke ground on the project this week.

Brian Binzer, City Administrator for Alabaster, said right now, they’re in the process of grinding down the old asphalt, and then putting in pipes and storm drains.

The two-phase project is currently a two-way highway that is widening to a five-lane highway with a middle turn lane.

“Phase one takes you to the intersection where you have the Walmart neighborhood and public shopping center, all the way down to Highway 12,” Binzer said. “That will be completed probably towards the end of next year of 2023, then we are working with ALDOT to secure funding for phase two, which will take you from that intersection all the way down to Veteran’s Park.”

Phase one received funding from a state grant. While they work to acquire funds for phase two, officials ask the public to be patient.

“It’s critical to people’s quality of life, many people travel this corridor to go to work or come home. They take their kids to school - we have school buses,” Binzer said. “The businesses that are along with corridor - they are very thankful to see this widen and create new opportunities.”

Binzer said it will be another two years before phase two is complete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham

Latest News

Veteran, being held captive in Ukraine, able to call mother again
Hospital employee accused of abusing a patient.
Hospital employee fired, arrested in alleged patient abuse case in Northport
Flood damage in southeastern Kentucky
Alabama sends support to Kentucky following deadly floods
A big victory for environmental groups pushing to get an old, abandoned mine site cleaned up...
Black Warrior River Keeper: Approved Consent Decree Requires Cleanup of Drummond’s Maxine Mine Site