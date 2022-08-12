VCU: Tuscaloosa probation officer accused of sexual misconduct

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa probation officer is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a person currently on probation or parole, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

In the last few weeks Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit officers were asked by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole to investigate a probation officer assigned to their Tuscaloosa field office.

The probation officer, identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Damon Hall, was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a person currently on probation or parole, according to VCU. The Special Investigations Unit (Internal Affairs) of the Bureau of Pardons and Parole worked along side VCU investigators in this case.

This behavior is prohibited under Code of Alabama 14-11-31, and is a class C Felony.

After investigation, the findings were presented to a magistrate and a warrant was obtained for Hall for Custodial Sexual Misconduct, $10,000 bond.

Officers said Hall was also terminated as an employee with the Bureau of Pardons and Parole.

From the VCU: Any other persons who were supervised by who may have been approached, propositioned, threatened, coerced or otherwise convinced into engaging in sexual conduct with Hall while he was in his role as a Probation Officer is requested to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

