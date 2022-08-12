Tuscaloosa City School Superintendent outlines goals for new school year

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The abbreviated first week of school got off to a fine start for a lot of school districts in Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa City School district was no exception. The first day of class was August 10. Superintendent Dr. Mike Daria says his goals for the new school year are fairly simple and straightforward. The first and perhaps the most important goal right off the bat is school safety, followed by an aggressive push to improve reading proficiency.

“We want our schools to be safe and orderly, so we’re making sure that is in place and we’re focused on the outcomes of our students. We’re focused on a hundred percent. For us we’re not at a place where our students need to be where they are with reading proficiency, with math. We are aiming for 100%, not leaving one student,” said Dr. Daria.

Dr. Daria says around 200 students did not attend classes on the first day for various reasons. Daria added they’ll have a better count of the student population for the entire district by the middle of next week. The Tuscaloosa City School district has 21 schools.

