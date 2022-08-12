LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Report: FBI searched for classified documents on nuclear weapons at Trump residence

The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.(AP Photo/Terry Renna)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The FBI was looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons when it searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to the Washington Post.

The Post reports experts in top secret information were concerned the documents, which were not well secured, could potentially fall into the wrong hands.

Documents about nuclear weapons capabilities are especially sensitive and usually highly restricted to a small number of government officials.

Details about nuclear weapons could provide foreign intelligence agencies with a road map to build ways to counter those systems.

Attorney General Merrick Garland asked for the search warrant used at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to be unsealed and made public. (CNN, POOL)

The Post reporting does not indicate whether the FBI was able to successfully retrieve the classified documents in their search of the Palm Beach resort.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he “personally approved” the decision to seek a warrant for the search of Trump’s Florida home.

The Justice Department filed a request to have the search warrant of the property unsealed.

The DOJ will discuss that request with Trump Friday to determine if he opposes the release.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart has been missing since Monday. His family and friends are holding...
Loved ones hold out hope after missing man’s car found
1 person died in a multi-vehicle accident in Calera
1 woman killed, others injured in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy 31 in Calera
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy.
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case

Latest News

Homewood Public Library will hold the Road to College event on Tuesday, August 30 from 6 p.m....
Homewood Library to host event to help students prep for college
The Beaverton Police Department reports it seized over 3,000 catalytic converters during recent...
Busted: 14 indicted after trafficking nearly 45,000 stolen catalytic converters, police say
Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Crews working water rescue in Birmingham
BFRS: Crews working water rescue in West Birmingham