Relief in travel prices could come by the end of 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This summer has been a busy one for the travel industry. If you start to book your vacations for next year now, that could help bring the prices down.

Christen Perry is the owner of Classic Travel Connection. Since starting the business in 2008, she said 2022 has been the busiest year yet.

“This is by far the busiest travel season that we’ve ever had as well as the busiest booking year that we’ve ever had,” said Perry.

Prices are higher than ever. Gas prices are increasing airfare, and companies going out of business led to a decrease in variety. But the biggest reason is because of the rise in demand.

“Huge amount of influx of people trying to fit their vacations into these short periods of time so not only do you have your 2020, 2021. You have your 2022 all trying to travel at the same time,” said Perry.

Perry said relief could come by the end of the year. With more people fitting in vacations this year, she anticipates the demand to normalize. She advises you to book your vacations early and with a travel consultant.

“Waiting is just going to have the same problem. If people wait, then there’s less availability and pricing is just going to keep going up.”

