LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates

Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America

The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO, BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPT., ANDY PARAS, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing the suburban Minneapolis shopping complex with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago.

The Bloomington Police Department says 21-year-old Shamar Alon Lark, of Minneapolis, was arrested Thursday along with another man who had been sought following the Aug. 4 shooting.

Court documents say Lark faces charges including second-degree assault. It wasn’t immediately known whether he had a lawyer Friday who could speak on his behalf.

Police earlier said that Lark fired three rounds in front of a Nike store following a fight involving a half-dozen people.

The shooting sent some shoppers running for cover and led officials to lock down the mall.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Birmingham police say Daniel Rickett's homicide case continues to move forward with persons of...
BPD: Persons of interest identified in Daniel Rickett homicide case
An autopsy confirmed the cause of death was a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according...
17-year-old died in wood chipper accident, coroner says
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
It was a frantic day for a mother of a kindergartener who tried to pick her daughter up from...
Minor Community School mom says her kindergartener was mistakenly put on a bus and was missing for more than an hour

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham
Man murdered on 4th Ave W in B'ham
File video of a Birmingham Police cruiser. Source: WBRC video
Birmingham Police investigating three homicides in Ensley