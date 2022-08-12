LawCall
Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Avondale

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was shot in North Avondale on August 12, 2022.

This happened in the 4000 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Police say the victim has suffered life-threatening injuries.

So far no one is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

